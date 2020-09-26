Sleep in Heavenly Peace participates in Build Across America event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Volunteers in Bridgeport gathered at UHC’s Mountaineer Medical Office on Saturday to help build beds for children who need them.

The Harrison County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace participated in Build Across America; an event where community members in SHP chapters, all across the country, work together on a designated day to build beds for children who do not have them at home.

The beds are then put together and delivered to the childrens’ homes free of charge. Several also donated bedding for the event, as the beds are delivered with all bedding as well.

“Everybody’s working real hard. It’s been a fun day. The weather has been perfect and so you couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Harrison County SHP chapter president Dave Lang.

In total, 111 beds were built throughout the course of the event.