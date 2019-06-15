Sleep in Heavenly Peace participates in national bed building day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The Harrison County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace participated in a national build day on Saturday.

MVB Bank in Bridgeport allowed the organization and volunteers to use its parking lot to build beds for children who do not have them.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace has over 100 chapters across the country and encourages all to participate in these events.

“The support of the community has been awesome. Today is just another picture of that awesome painting. I mean, everybody comes out, they give their Saturday up to build bunks for kids and they’re having a good time. We’ve got some eats here for lunch and it’s just an awesome experience,” said Dave Lang, president of SLP’s Harrison County chapter.

Rural Roots catering service was present to provide food to all volunteers.