Small business, big impact: how local businesses are preparing for the holiday season

Bridgeport, W.Va. – Local businesses around the area are gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

The holiday was created to help drive more customers to local businesses during the big holidays. Customers are encouraged to venture out into the community to find a perfect gift.

“The SBA is a huge advocate for small businesses. We not only want to encourage everyone to get out that day and shop small but we want to encourage them to shop and dine small everyday because those small businesses support us, we want to be there to support them,” said SBA District Director, Karen Friel.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration there are more than 113,000 small businesses in the state of West Virginia.

Some local businesses in the area have been working with Small Business Saturday since they made their way to West Virginia.

“Small business Saturday has been one of my biggest days and is actually one of my favorite because we get to socialize and help people shop and get to talk to people that we really haven’t talked to all year,” said Country Peddler Owner, Denine Marks.

Some local businesses that will participate in Small Business Saturday are Almost Heaven Desserts, Whisperings Winds, Independent Young Living and more.