Small businesses and independent owners are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Before the pandemic hit the states and caused a wide-scale shutdown of events and businesses, Matthew Benson was keeping busy running The Artisan’s Menagerie, his handcrafted jewelry line based just outside of Morgantown.

He explained that the pandemic is making that a lot more difficult.

“I’m thankful that I can still run it, but I had my work in 15 different stores in eight different states. Those stores are all closed now. I sold my stuff at live shows and fairs. Those are all cancelled now. So I’ve just really had to push everything online,” Benson explained.

That customer base was the way Benson ensured he could stay afloat throughout the year. While he’s not going to be closing up shop any time soon, he, like many other business owners, has to be a lot more careful about where that income comes from.

“I get regular buys from the places that I have, my stores. The regular shows that I do every year. I don’t always make the same amount, but I know roughly. None of that’s set anymore. All of that’s gone so I have to just get as much as I can when I can get it. It’s coming in bursts now,” Benson described.

The economic challenges aren’t the only thing he’s facing down. Like many others, family life is different too for Benson, and that affects what he can crank out in any given week.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s sustainable, and that’s kind of the scary part, because right now, I’m doing OK, but it’s a lot of stress because it’s completely different. My boys are home from school, so I have them half the time, so I only get half the time in the shop that I normally do,” said Benson.