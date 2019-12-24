Small businesses open up their doors on Christmas Eve to help last-minute shoppers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Small businesses remained open in Morgantown on Christmas Eve to help shoppers buy last-minute gifts.

It is the second year in a row that businesses participated in the Hometown Holiday event, this year 13 stores took part.

They sold a variety of items like toys, jewelry, handcrafted items, and leather goods. Shoppers had the opportunity to win a stocking stuffer raffle, as it was called, if they went to at least five stores and had their registration paper marked off by stores.

Barabara Watkins the executive director of Main Street Morgantown that helps to organize the event said the idea came together in 2018 when businesses decided to come together to help last-minute shoppers.

“I’ve worked downtown for 30 years and been with Morgantown Main Street for 18 years, so it’s really great to see that people, they want to support the downtown and see it thrive and prosper,” Watkins said. “I think that it’s great that they come down and shop all year long but especially during the holidays.”

Watkins said they have every intention of continuing the event for the foreseeable future.

“We’ll continue because it has been very well received, so we will continue this event,” Watkins said. “As for changes, we always review those after the event to see how it worked out, what didn’t work, to see what we might be able to do differently for next year, so we’re always doing something for each of our events, all the time, to make them a little bit better.”