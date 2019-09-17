Small structure fire confirmed in Fort New Salem

SALEM, W.Va. – The Waldo Run Cabin at the historic Fort New Salem caught fire on Monday evening.

According to Harrison County 911 Officials, the Salem Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire call at approximately 6:57 p.m. on Settlers Lane from New Salem board member James Swagger noticed the smoke on the way home.

The Salem Fire Department said that they suspect that the fire was started after employees left for the day. Earlier in the day employees were attempting to control brush behind the building using a touch. The left over smolder is thought to have caught fire.

The cabin affected was normally used for candle making and had been rebuilt with in the last 10 years, according to the Salem Fire Department.

Officials with the fire department said that the full extend of the damages are unknown at this time, however the base of the building and multiple floor boards were damaged.

The wood burned was more than 100 years old and potentially thousands of dollars worth of damages was caused by the fire, according to the fire department.

Keep with 12 News as this is a developing story will continue to be updated with the most available information