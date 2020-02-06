Snow and mix bring messy Friday weather

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Tucker, Preston, Garrett, Monongalia, Marion, Wetzel, Tyler, Pleasants, and Wood counties tonight into midday Friday.

This is because of potentially accumulating snow, ice, and wintry mix causing hazardous travel.

A large low pressure system is moving across the Mountain State with a front splitting West Virginia as of the 5 p.m. hour.

This will allow warm air to move out, and colder air to move in with moisture stuck in place within the higher elevations.

The bulk of the messy precipitation will be in our early morning commute on Friday.

Because of near-freezing air temperatures, rain will be transitioning into sleet, freezing rain, ice, and snow.

This will be the case into the afternoon and evening as temperatures will flirt with both sides of 32 degrees Fahrenheit as a northwest wind pumps in more moisture from the northwest.

More upslope snow showers are possible overnight Friday into Saturday morning as well as another round of flurries and snow showers overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Road temperatures are going to be key for the snow sticking in West Virginia.

For the Friday morning commute, surface temperatures will be just above freezing; this means that roads may be slick in spots. Why? Colder air from the northwest will likely freeze any leftover water left on open surfaces.

Into the afternoon, roads will be icy from sunset and beyond mainly east of I-79.

Any leftover water on the surface will likely stick Saturday morning with road temperatures in the lower 30s all the way into the teens for the higher elevations.

These slick spots are the main concern for our Friday and Saturday.

When on the roads: please go slower, use your headlights and windshield wipers, and leave plenty of following distance between you and other vehicles.

We’ll also have to watch out for ice and snow accumulation which will contribute to hazardous travel.

A glaze to 0.05″ of ice accumulation is possible. This could weigh down power lines and tree limbs, causing downed trees and isolated power outages.

Snow will be a factor as well.

A forecast of 1-3″ is expected west of I-79, 2-4″ of snow for the I-79 corridor, and 3-5″ for the foothills and mountains. This includes melted and compacted snow along with ice, sleet, and rain. It will be a gray and messy set of days throughout the region because of the snow, rain, and everything in between.

To submit a report or photo of snow: please email news@wboy.com or visit the StormTracker12 Facebook and Twitter pages.