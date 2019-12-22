South Harrison Middle School hosts free clothing drive

LOST CREEK, W.Va.-A local middle school is hosting its series of free clothing drives right before the holidays.

South Harrison Middle School special educator Amy Quinn, puts together this event each year for the community by taking clothing donations and inviting members out to take anything they need.

The first is always held just before Christmas and many use it as a way to find the perfect gift for their loved ones.

“There are a lot of people in the community that are in need of the clothing and this is one way to be able to get it and not have to worry about the expense,” says fellow SHMS teacher Teresa Allen.

South Harrison Middle School also holds a free clothing drive each spring.