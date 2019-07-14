Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Southbound lanes of Interstate 79 shut down after two car accident, at least one person taken to hospital

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
ACCIDENT WITH AMBULANCE_1537808348483.jpg.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two lanes of Interstate 79 have been shut down in Marion County due to a two-car accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

It happened after 3:00 at mile marker 130 in the southbound lanes of I-79.

According to Marion County dispatch, at least one person has been transported to UHC.

The Marion County and Harrison County Rescue squads were on scene, as well as the Valley and Winfield fire departments. White Hall police were there as well to help direct traffic. No word yet on when those lanes will reopen.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News