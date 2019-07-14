Southbound lanes of Interstate 79 shut down after two car accident, at least one person taken to hospital

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two lanes of Interstate 79 have been shut down in Marion County due to a two-car accident that happened Sunday afternoon.

It happened after 3:00 at mile marker 130 in the southbound lanes of I-79.

According to Marion County dispatch, at least one person has been transported to UHC.

The Marion County and Harrison County Rescue squads were on scene, as well as the Valley and Winfield fire departments. White Hall police were there as well to help direct traffic. No word yet on when those lanes will reopen.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the cause of the accident.