Special Olympics hosts kick-off event at Brickside Bar and Grille

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Brickside Bar and Grille held a kick-off event Wednesday night in Bridgeport for the polar plunge for the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the sales at Brickside Bar and Grille will help Special Olympics. Team Wolfman has formed a group of dedicated people to fundraise and help the Special Olympic athletes and will be jumping into the cold water in Cheat Lake on Saturday at one p.m. at Dockside Bar and Grille.

“The challenges that they [Special Olympic Athletes] have to overcome and face every day and to go ahead and allow them to compete is just absolutely and something phenomenal, fantastic,” said Dale Wolfley, a supporter of Special Olympics.

Wolfley took an ice bucket-style challenge receiving a $1,000 donation from Little General Stores to be given to the Special Olympics of West Virginia.

“We are trying to raise as much money as we can because we normally have eight polar plunges, and this year we only have three because of COVID. So, we are trying to do everything we can to raise as much as we can for Special Olympics,” said Aaron Gizzi, a Board Member for Special Olympics of West Virginia.

Organizers said the Morgantown Polar Plunge is the biggest one in the state and always gets the most participants. They also say the lake will be freezing but hoping to have fun and raise money for the cause.