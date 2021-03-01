Spectrum customers experience outages due to car accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Spectrum customers all across North Central West Virginia experienced service outages on Sunday.

In a statement sent to 12 News on March 1, Spectrum officials said that a car accident on Sunday caused pole and fiber damages that impacted all internet and TV services across the entire state. This lasted most of the day, and many began seeing issues around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“A car accident that occurred in Marion County that resulted in an electric pole coming down and damaging both electric wires and internet wires,” said Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy. The city was regularly posting updates on Sunday via its Facebook page.

All services have now been restored and Spectrum said that they don’t foresee any further issues.