BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation hosted a reception honoring the 2021 campaign donors Thursday at The Event Center at Brushy Fork in Buchannon.

The foundation has been raising money for the hospital for several years. This year the St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation campaign is to raise $100,000 for their operating room and advanced sterilization equipment to keep equipment clean for surgeries.

“We’ve done a cardiac campaign for cardiac equipment, and whether it’s cardiac rehab or stuff back in the or stuff back in the OR. Before that, it was the OB and the women’s health, and we’re doing things, ultrasound, and safety for babies and moms with the monitoring system for infant abduction. I mean they’ve raised lots of money for lots of projects,” said Skip Gjolberg, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital. “Low infection rates are one of the key things for surgeries. And obviously, we have a really good track record, and we want to keep doing that. As the hospital aged some of our stuff is kind of aging out. So, it is time to bring in some new equipment to replace some of the older stuff.”

Hospital officials said that despite COVID-19 their fundraising efforts did exceedingly well last year and would like to thank all the donors for their support of the hospital.

“The foundation does a number of things. It creates really a lot of good will with the community, and we’ve got great foundation board members that are out there talking on behalf of the hospital,” Gjolberg said. “Our capital funding is capped and limited in, you know, so this helps us extend beyond our limit to buy some additional things that otherwise we would not be able to get this year because we’re capped on how much we can spend.”

St. Joseph’s Hospital officials stated that anyone can donate by calling the hospital at (304) 473-2000 and ask to speak to the foundation director. They said they appreciate any help and support that they receive.