Star City EMS sends crew to support Hurricane Dorian response

STAR CITY, W.Va. – A crew from Star City EMS is in South Carolina to help the emergency response to Hurricane Dorian.

The two-person crew left Monday, and is stationed in Charleston, South Carolina for the time being.

Officials here in Star City said the crew will be helping with evacuation operations as the storm draws closer to the coast.

Star City EMS Administrator John Hitchens said their first duty will be helping move the injured and elderly out of the storm’s path.

“We’re over there to support the other task forces that are down there, and to move the patients far ahead of the impact of the storm that otherwise can’t move themselves,” said Hitchens.

The Star City crew was expecting to begin working under a mandatory evacuation order in the area sometime Tuesday.