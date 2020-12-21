Starport Arcade and Pub announces closure of its downtown venue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The popular Starport Arcade and Pub announced in a Facebook post that it will be closing its doors on December 23, 2020.

“We are hoping for a great new adventure come 2021. Right now the future is unpredictable but as soon as we see some light at the end of the warp tunnel, we will resurface from the ashes like a Phoenix, improved and more knowledgeable, ready to give you what you expect from a venue that you deserve,” the post stated.

The team at Starport also explained in a post published on Monday, that they would not be selling any of their equipment as they plan to reopen in the future at a different venue.

“We are choosing to close our doors at our current location as our lease is up, and it does not make financial sense to continue running at a deficit in this uncertain economy. It is a strategic move. We will not be selling any inventory as we hope to reopen at a different location once things become more predictable.”

