State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is sworn in for second term in Clarksburg

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was sworn in on Tuesday morning for his second term.

Judge Thomas Kleeh swore in McCuskey on the Harrison County Courthouse’s steps alongside his wife and two daughters. He said that he wants to continue serving the state’s people while remaining honest and transparent and bringing people together during what has been a difficult transition period for Americans after recent political developments.

McCuskey’s daughters hold the Bible as he is sworn in

“We all have an incredible duty to temper the mood of our country. We need to make sure that people feel like they’re included, that people feel like they’re heard,” said McCuskey.

McCuskey is a Clarksburg native and said that it was important to take the oath in Harrison County because his family first got its start in politics the county years ago.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories