State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is sworn in for second term in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey was sworn in on Tuesday morning for his second term.

Judge Thomas Kleeh swore in McCuskey on the Harrison County Courthouse’s steps alongside his wife and two daughters. He said that he wants to continue serving the state’s people while remaining honest and transparent and bringing people together during what has been a difficult transition period for Americans after recent political developments.

McCuskey’s daughters hold the Bible as he is sworn in

“We all have an incredible duty to temper the mood of our country. We need to make sure that people feel like they’re included, that people feel like they’re heard,” said McCuskey.

McCuskey is a Clarksburg native and said that it was important to take the oath in Harrison County because his family first got its start in politics the county years ago.