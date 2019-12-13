State Police investigate attempted kidnapping in western Maryland

SWANTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are looking for a man who they said assaulted a woman and tried to kidnap her.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Glendale Road in Swanton, which is in Garrett County east of the Deep Creek Lake area, according to a news release.

The female victim described the man who tried to kidnap her as a white male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, with a thin build, bald with no facial hair and a green colored tattoo on his upper left arm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black tee shirt and blue jean and was driving a blue/teal colored newer model Jeep Wrangler with a black hardtop roof, with a possible Ohio license plate, according to state troopers.

The woman’s car was broken down along Glendale Road when the incident happened.

The man fled from the scene and was last seen heading eastbound on Glendale Road toward Bittinger Road (RT. 495), state police said.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.