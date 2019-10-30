State Police investigating incident at Sharpe Hospital in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – Officials responded to an incident at the William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston, Tuesday evening.

State Police were alerted to the hospital at approximately 5 p.m. after one male patient allegedly had a “homemade weapon,” according to the West Virginia State Police.

There is no information on details on this incident at this time.

Officials at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said that West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

