State Police search for wanted Belington man

BELINGTON, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a Barbour County man they said is accused of distributing obscene material to a minor.

According to a press release issued by troopers Thursday night, authorities are searching for Donald Ray Biller, 59, of Belington. He is described as standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and gray balding hair.

State Police said they believe Biller may have been traveling to the Beckley area.

If you have any information on Biller’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact state police or 911.

