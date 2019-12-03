Days
State Police toy and food drive hopes to help the community this holiday season

KINGWOOD, W.Va. The holiday season can be tough on many families and the State Police want to do their part to change that.

The West Virginia State Police Detachment in Kingwood is running a toy drive alongside taking food for the Food for Preston Project. Sargent John Wyatt said they have been doing so since the early 2000’s.

“Anybody that could help us, it would be greatly appreciated,” Sgt. Wyatt said. “It’s important to give back to the community this time of year.”

Sgt. Wyatt explained that the community has always been responsive to donating because every year their lobby is full of toys and food. He said to receive even more donations this year would be better.

He said sometimes people misunderstand the role of law enforcement in communities and don’t associate them with charitable acts like this.

“I think that sometimes people mistake that we just go out here and write tickets this time of year we give back,” Sgt. Wyatt said. “We use our hands to give back to the community stuff that they need and try to help out where we can.”

