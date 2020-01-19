Stonewall Resort and Lambert’s Winery host wine pairing

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort and Lambert’s Winery teamed up for a special wine pairing dinner at the resort Saturday evening.

An hour-long wine tasting started at 5:30 p.m. in the foyer near the ballroom. In the Ballroom of the resort guest were greeted with a glass of Lambert’s Blackberry Merlot. The resorts culinary team paired a meal of winters market salad with a Lambert’s Riesling.

“It’s hard to take on the big boys, but we really enjoy making something in West Virginia and providing West Virginians as well as tourist that come through with a product we’re proud of to say its bottled produced and manufactured right here in in the state,” said aid J.B. Lambert, manager of the winery.

The event packages started at $239 per couple and included the wine tasting reception, wine pairing dinner and overnight accommodations in the lakeside lodge.

“Lamberts Wintery had brought over different samples of the wines that we’re actually doing this evening. The chefs took those and paired different vegetables, spices, and meats that pair with the wines. And the taste of that specifically the meals are designed to complement the actual taste of the wine that the chef has tasted,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Manager of Stonewall Resort

Stonewall Resort said they hope to offer more wine deal packages with Lambert’s Winery and will have those listed on their website.