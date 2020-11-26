Stonewall Resort continues Thanksgiving tradition with some changes due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort continued with its annual Thanksgiving dinner buffet on Thursday but changed the format to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.

The chefs served up their traditional buffet with Prime Rib, Ham, Turkey, Seafood, and many other seasonal dishes along with a full dessert table. Food and Beverage Director, Joe Corcoglioniti explained that guests were able to enjoy their dinners with family while staying protected from Coronavirus.

“We’ve made it safe. The buffets are served buffets this year. Everything is behind plexiglass served by our own employees. Each area and each table sanitized clean before the next guest gets here. We’ve spaced it out and only have taken about half of what we felt we could to keep people comfortable. We’ve even got families in separate rooms that are just having family dinners with their selves.”

Stonewall Resort has been serving holiday meals for 15 years. Take out and dine in orders are available until 9 p.m.