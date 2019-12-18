Stonewall Resort donates shoes to local elementary students

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Staff at Stonewall Resort in Lewis County were working to help a local elementary school for the holidays.

The resort provided a new pair of shoes for every student at Roanoke Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

It’s the fifth year the resort has held the event for the students, which includes a visit with Santa.

Both resort staff and teachers said new shoes are more than just a simple comfort for the kids.

“We discovered that some of the students were falling behind in their scores, and we wanted to step up as a community and provide some shoes for them,” said Stonewall’s Stephanie Wolverton.

“In education, before you can even teach them, they have to have their basic needs met, and that is food, clothing, shelter. If we can make sure that happens, they’re ready to learn when they walk through our buildings,” said Roanoke Elementary School Principal Kristina Benedum.

This year, West Virginia American Water also joined the event and provided a water bottle filling station for the school’s water fountains.

Other organizations that assisted in the event included the First Energy Foundation, Buckhannon Toyota, Bailey’s Pre-Owned Autos and the St. Matthew United Methodist Church.