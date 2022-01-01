Stonewall Resort hosts ‘Dueling Pianos Experience’

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a part rock show, part comedy performance called the ‘Dueling Piano Experience’ on New Year’s Day.

The performance took place in the resorts ballroom where there was also a cash bar for attendees. Resort officials said it is a unique and interactive experience with the dueling pianos. Guests were also encouraged to come early and enjoy dinner in T.J. Muskies Bar and Grill or Stillwater Restaurant located within the resort.

“We’ve been playing together for about five years. The show itself is an interactive all request show. We play about every genre of music that we are requested as best we can. We have no set list and the audience pretty much dictates what we do. We always tell them we are a human jukeboxes,” said Clark Parker, Piano Player and Singer for Dueling Piano’s West Virginia.

Also, Parker stated that a lot of times their comedy is topical or as things happen throughout the shows. He said a lot of their performances relied on crowd interaction and things affecting the Mountain State. Group members of Dueling Piano’s West Virginia said they don’t take a break and they the entire time of the show for three or four hours.

“And where there are three of us, you know the drummer she clearly needs a break, she has the most physical job,” Parker said. “So, sometimes at that point we will play a ballad. So, we just, from start to finish, try to keep people involved and singing. We have remote microphones also to get them to sing, and to dance. The more they’re involved the more fun it is.”

The group said they really enjoy what they are doing by entertaining people and providing some fun for families and friends.

“Between the three of us we have 11 children. I mean, if you had told me close to 50 I’d be starting a music career, I would have thought you were crazy,” Parker said. “We just really love it.”

Stonewall Resort offers overnight accommodation packages with event tickets included. The resorts website is updated regularly with events that you may want to participate in.