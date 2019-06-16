Stonewall Resort hosts Father’s Day Brunch

Stonewall Resort hosted a special outdoor Father’s Day BBQ Brunch Sunday afternoon as a way to give dads an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, all while enjoying a great appreciation meal.

The brunch included buffet style selections of the following: smoked beef brisket with Adobo BBQ, fried pork chops with scratch gravy, basted half chickens with Carolina BBQ, smoked sausage with tomatoes, garlic and tri-colored sweet peppers, pan-fried rainbow trout with fresh tarragon and lemon compound butter, scrambled eggs with local smoked cheddar cheese, hash brown casserole with caramelized onions, buckwheat pancakes, and a host of salads, sides and desserts.

“We stress that we are going to give back a little bit to nature. We’ve got our walking trials, our hiking trials, all of our water sports like canoes and kayaks – to get people active outside and enjoy the outdoors, the resort just has such a unique look to it as far as sitting in the middle of the Appalachian mountains here in West Virginia that people just enjoy being here and being outside,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, food and beverage director of Stonewall Resort.

Stonewall also allowed families opportunities for golfing, enjoying the lake and other activities offered.

For additional information or lodging reservations, contact Stonewall Resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.