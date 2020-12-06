Stonewall Resort hosts gingerbread-making workshops with Santa Claus

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a gingerbread house workshop where families were able to partake in a socially-distanced, whimsical holiday experience.

Kids were able to build gingerbread houses with Santa Claus’s helpers while eating cookies and candies, sipping hot chocolate, and enjoying holiday music. Guest appearances from Olaf, the Grinch and even some ice princesses happened.

“The families come in with their children and the elves are passing out candy, and we have ginger bread houses that they’ve put together and they make, and we’ve got different characters running around. We’ve got Olaf who stopped down from the North Pole and somehow the Grinch found us. Mrs. Claus and I just thinking that were visiting with the kids and seeing how they’re doing but what a nice evening were having here at Stonewall,” said Santa Claus himself.

Santa Claus will be making more appearances this month at Stonewall Resort with his special friends to see all the gingerbread houses and have a few cookies himself.