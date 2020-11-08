Stonewall Resort hosts Hops and Grapes event

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a ‘Hops and Grapes’ event, that is a collaboration between Pittsburg Brewing and a few local wine and beer vendors locally.

Five different wine varietals were presented with different food pairings. With the beer, they offered a blockhouse pumpkin, that they are featuring for the weekend, along with a mango brew from Iron City.

Friday night was the kick off to the event bringing people from Chicago, New York, Maryland, and Virginia to name a few.

“We’ve been able to social distance and keep our guest at a comfortable level that we only take so many at a time. And our events have limited numbers on them at this time of year with the pandemic, to kind of make sure we only have a group that we can control,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Director of Stonewall Resort.

Resort officials said that they are doing what it takes to make their guest feel safe during this COVID-19 global pandemic while still offering downsized safe events.