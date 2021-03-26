Stories of the Week: A ban on transgender athletes, DOH patches potholes, and a fire engulfs nearly 30 acres of Coopers Rock

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page.

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports that match their gender identity.

The West Virginia Division of Highways said it has spent nearly $1 million patching potholes in the state since the end of February.

A federal judge ordered a Morgantown man accused in a January incident at the U.S. Capitol to remain in jail.

Crews from West Virginia and Pennsylvania worked to put out a fire that started Tuesday at Coopers Rock State Forest.

A ribbon cutting was held this week as the Hotel Morgan reopened following a renovation.