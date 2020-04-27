Students continue speech therapy from home during COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- While West Virginia schools are closed for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19, students are still receiving all types of instruction from home.

Lead Therapist with the Harrison County Office of Special Education, Dr. Stephanie Richards is working to provide students with speech therapy through videos, scavenger hunts and other interactive activities they can be engaged with during the pandemic.





With the help of speech teachers and the support of their parents, students are receiving the extra help they need to learn under unusual circumstances.

“We want to continue to provide speech therapy for our students so that they can continue to make progress and maintain their skills and have practice while they’re off from school, but still maintain the same curriculum that they would be receiving or something similar at home,” Dr. Richards explained.

Students are completing work online and on paper if they do not have the necessary technology to do online classwork.