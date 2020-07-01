Summer kicks off with a warm and wet June

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After what has already been an eventful first half of the year, North Central West Virginia has seen warm and wet conditions throughout the month of June.

June saw above-average rainfall in Clarksburg and Elkins.

Clarksburg saw 4.95 inches of rain compared to the average of 4.37 inches that the city usually sees.

Elkins was extremely wet in June as it saw almost six inches of rain compared to the 4.40 inches of rain the county seat of Randolph County normally sees during the sixth month of the year.

Morgantown, on the other hand, saw below-average rainfall as the city saw less than two inches of rain compared to its normal 4.11 inches of rain.

Morgantown also saw an average temperature of 70.9 degrees with the hottest day being June 9th with a high temperature of 90 degrees. The coolest morning was June 1, with an abnormally low temperature of 40 degrees.

Elkins saw an average temperature of 67.8 degrees with the hottest day seeing a high of 92 degrees, also on June 9. The coolest start to the day for the month was also on June 1, with a near-freezing temperature of 36 degrees.

Clarksburg saw an average temperature of 72.8 degrees in the month of June; making it tied for the 8th-warmest June on record. The hottest day was also on June 9, with a sweltering high of 95 degrees and the coolest morning was on June 13, with a low temperature of 51 degrees.

Since the start of the year, Clarksburg saw 27.06 inches of rain – that’s 4.10 inches above normal. The county seat usually sees 22.96 inches of rain from January – June.

Elkins and Morgantown also saw above-average rainfall since January.

Morgantown saw 23.23 inches of rain since the first of the year, compared to its average of 21.30 inches of rain. Elkins saw 28.35 inches of rain compared to the average rainfall of 23.61 inches of rain from January 1 through June 30.