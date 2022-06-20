CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Springtime has come and passed as we move to the Summer season at last.

The warmest time of the year officially begins at 5:14 AM on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

On the first day of summer Tuesday, we will see one of the longest days and shortest nights in the Northern Hemisphere – depending on your location.

In Clarksburg, W.Va, the sun will rise at 5:55 AM and will set at 8:51 PM Tuesday.

How does the Summer Solstice occur?

The Summer Solstice occurs every year between the 20th and 22nd day of June.

It happens when the Earth is tilted toward the Sun on its axis at an angle of 23.5 degrees.

That tilt is what gives us our seasons here in the Northern Hemisphere.