Suncrest Cafe Hot Spot owner is glad West Virginia bars can reopen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Suncrest Cafe Hot Spot, formerly known as the Old Nickel Pub, has reopened its bar as of Tuesday, May 26. The first day allowed under Gov. Justice’s reopening plan.

The owner, Rich Reeder, said he first opened the patio to the public when the governor allowed businesses to do so and he saw an influx of customers. He added that he is very thankful that the governor is now allowing his bar and others to open, even if they are only allowed to operate at a 50% capacity.

We’ve been waiting for this for a while because well just being bored plus, you know, it’s financially hard but we made it through it. Hopefully, as everybody does the process right we can stay open and 50% is fine with me right now. As it goes on, hopefully, more and more and hopefully we beat this thing. Rich Reeder – Owner, Suncrest Cafe Hot Spot

All bars have to follow safety precautions in order to ensure the safety of employees and customers, so, Reeder said, he has put many mechanisms in place to follow safety guidelines. For example, he said chairs at the bar are situated six feet apart, so too are the picnic tables outside on the patio.

He and his employees will be wearing masks at all times and there’s hand sanitizer on the walls for customers and employees, Reeder said. In the bathrooms, which will be disinfected every 30 minutes or so, he added, there’s also hand sanitizer and hand soap.

There is a sign by the front door asking all who have a temperature of 100 degrees or above or are confirmed to have COVID-19 to refrain from entering the business.

“We do have masks available for the customers as well and gloves if they would like them,” Reeder said.

By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, only three customers had stopped by the bar, but Reeder said he wasn’t worried because he expected the bulk of customers to come by in the evenings.

Bruce Compton, the second customer to stop by the bar on Tuesday said he has been coming to the bar since around 2009, when it was still known as the Old Nickel Pub.

“It feels pretty good, I am just happy to be able to get out,” Compton said. “Like I was telling him when I first came in, I really haven’t been anywhere in two months, ever since this whole thing started.”

Suncrest Cafe also has lottery machines in a backroom of the restaurant, which will be closed until Saturday, May 30, in accordance with Gov. Justice’s guidelines, Reeder said.

The machines will be separated by a clear divider that will be sanitized regularly, plus customers will have access to masks and gloves.