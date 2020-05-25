SUNDALE STRONG: Sundale Nursing Home hosts parade to help reunite family members on Memorial Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents at the Sundale Nursing Home soaked up some sun Monday afternoon for a parade that honored Memorial Day and celebrated being, “Sundale Strong.”

Staff at the nursing home organized the parade as a way for family members to be reunited with their families after the past two months have been difficult to do so. Most residents haven’t been able to see their families since the pandemic started spreading back in March.

“I can’t tell you enough how excited I am. I am so close to the residents, and we’re all one big family and we have all been isolated together here every day,” said Marketing Director, Donna Tennant. “So, for them to be able to come outside, and see families, families see them, it’s just a joyful day. I can’t say enough how wonderful it is for everyone.”

Faculty knows that holidays can be difficult on the residents because it is the time to be together with family, which can’t easily be done due to the virus. Memorial day can be especially difficult, because it is all about honoring soldiers who have lost their lives, and staff didn’t want them to be alone on a day like this.

“It’s memorial day, and you know it’s a time to celebrate, and to remember,” said Tennant. “It’s a time families get together, and we can’t really get together. So, this is the best way to be able to do it, at least at this time.”

Cars took turns driving through the entrance of Sundale, reconnecting with family they haven’t seen in far too long.

Staff also had some community members drive through to help show support and one church choir.

Sundale staff and faculty were thankful for everyone who attended and participated in the parade.