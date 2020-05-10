Sunset Ellis Drive-in sets date for 72nd season for movies and more

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The historic Sunset Ellis Drive-in Theater has set its opening day and is opening a little later this year due to COVID-19 and have been given approval to open by the governor and other officials.

Sunset Ellis Drive-in Theater will open up on Thursday, May 21 featuring two films. The theater has been in operation for 72 years and the family is preparing for guests. The opening night film is not yet been selected but the Ellis family says the early film is usually a kid’s film followed by a more grown up movie.

“We still have rules and guidelines to follow. Still park where the spaces are to park in the drive-in. And of course, we are asking to stay in your cars but if you want to get out of your cars and still bring your lawn chairs, you’ll still be able to put them in front of your cars and just stay in your own space. And that gives enough distance for the guidelines, the distance rules for everybody to be there,” said Antoinette Ellis Casto, daughter of the owner of Sunset Ellis Drive-in.

The Sunset Ellis Drive-in first opened its doors in 1947 and is one of only six drive-ins within the Mountain State. Currently, the theater is working on hosting some other events at the drive-in the near future and will make those announcements as soon as possible.

“Our patronage and people still interested in coming to the drive-in is huge. There is a lot of behind the scenes events and activities that a lot of people don’t know about. There is a lot to keep it running,” said Casto.

The Ellis family said the projector has to be manned all year long and kept a certain temperature. Casto explained that her uncle takes care of the projector and runs it. Many of the films shown at the drive-in are movies like the indoor theaters show as well.

“We have people driving even a couple of hours to come to the drive-in. And its just really exciting to hear all of the stories that, and memories that people have from years ago. You know, they’re just fun good memories,” said Casto. “It’s just a blessing really to still have it and to have it for our community to be able to come and participate. And to be able to say ‘hey, I’ve been to a drive in before’ it’s pretty fun.”

Also, the Ellis family explained that to them the Sunset Ellis Drive-in Theater is like another family to them and they love seeing everyone having some fun at the drive-in.