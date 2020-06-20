Sunset Ellis flea market opens amid pandemic

MEADOWBROOK, W.Va. – The Sunset Ellis flea market didn’t let the recent COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of its opening on Saturday morning.

All in attendance at the popular drive-in theater’s sale were encouraged to practice safe social distancing by remaining six feet apart as much as possible and to wear masks, though Sunset Ellis told customers via Facebook that there were no mandatory rules.

Many local vendors still put up booths to sell their merchandise, including a wide variety of items, with only a ten dollar fee to set up a table. The Sunset Ellis Restaurant was also open to the public during this event to add another activity.