UPDATE: West Virginia State police release name of suspect involved in officer shooting in Pocahontas County

Update (August 7, 2019):

The West Virginia State Police have released the name of the suspect involved in the officer shooting in Pocahontas County. The suspect was William Biggs, 43.

Original (August 6, 2019):

MARLINTON, W.Va. – A West Virginia State Trooper has been shot and is now hospitalized following an investigation of a traffic accident in Pocahontas County, according to a press release from West Virginia State Police.

T.F.C. Tallman

On Monday, at approximately 6 p.m., Pocahontas County Sheriff J.P. Barlow was investigating a single-vehicle crash when he was fired upon by a white male suspect with a rifle.

Troopers said numerous law enforcement officers from other counties responded to the scene and began searching a wooded area for the suspect. The release stated that Trooper First Class J.M. Tallman from the West Virginia State Police Elkins Detachment encountered the suspect in the wooded area, at which time the suspect shot Trooper Tallman in his abdominal area. Trooper Tallman then returned fire and shot and killed the suspect, according to the release.

Trooper Tallman was then life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to state police. Trooper Tallman is currently in stable condition, according to state police.

Senator Joe Manchin released the statement regarding the incident just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday:

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the shooting of State Trooper Josh M. Tallman in the line of duty last night in Pocahontas County. We are always grateful for those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect and serve West Virginians. Trooper Tallman’s family, friends and loved ones will remain in our prayers and we pray for his speedy recovery.”