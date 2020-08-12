Take a look inside the new WVU football locker room

by: Nick Farrell

WVU football gave fans a peek inside the program’s newly renovated locker room Tuesday night.

Thanks to WVU’s Climbing Higher campaign, this renovated, state-of-the-art locker room will be ready for the Mountaineers this fall (should the Big 12 move forward with its plans to play its regular season).

Notably, the updated locker room features personalized locker spaces for individual players and a massive flying WV on the ceiling:

Based on their reactions on Twitter, plenty of players are excited about their new space:

This video reveal has caught the attention of several former Mountaineers, too, including Stedman Bailey:

Head coach Neal Brown says the Mountaineers are currently not using a locker room as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

WVU is scheduled to hold its third day of practice Wednesday.

