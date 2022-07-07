BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County School District Thursday announced the approval of a Major Improvement Project for $882,625 in grant funding for additions and renovations for Tennerton Elementary School.

The money was given to Tennerton Elementary by the School Building Authority, as part of a Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan to address the school’s critical needs.

The main renovations will go toward student safety with a new fire sprinkler system and a brand new Safe Schools entry, which school officials say will prevent unauthorized access to the school building.

“Having that Safe Schools entry where we can allow people to come into the school in a safe manner, not just be open to the classrooms when you come in the entrance that’s really important to us,” said Upshur County Schools Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus.

Current school entrance

school building access

Old Kindergarten modular classroom

Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus

School Building Authority presenting the check.

Check presentation

Check presented to Tennerton Elementary School

Additionally, a 42-year-old modular building will be replaced by a new Kindergarten classroom and a brand new Pre-K inside the main school building.

According to a press release from Upshur County Schools, “Tennerton Elementary School is eager for the additions and renovations of two new classrooms and a Safe Schools entry. This project will allow for us to have classes, including a new Pre-K, in the main school building, eliminating the need of outdated modular classroom environment.”

Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus said, “Currently, our Pre-K is located off-campus. The addition of the Reggio-Emilia Pre-K classroom will allow students to learn in a student-centered, relationship-fostered environment. Removing the 42-year-old modular Kindergarten classroom will bring our students into a safer and more inclusive setting.”

Construction is expected to start during the 2022-2023 school year.