Terra Alta mayor led out of city council meeting

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – The mayor of Terra Alta in Preston County was seen being led out of a city council meeting in handcuffs on Monday night.

12 News has obtained video of state police leading Mayor Robert DeLauder out of the council meeting and to a state police vehicle.

The events unfolded after council had called a 10 minute recess. In August, DeLauder faced charges of of false swearing and perjury and in June, destruction of public record.

12 News has reached out to the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment, who referred us to the prosecutor’s office for further information. At this time we have not heard back from the prosecutor.

**This story is still developing and we will continue to update it with the latest information as it becomes available.**