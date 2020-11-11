The American Red Cross assisted with a house fire in Fairmont Monday evening

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The American Red Cross does more than just blood drives.

On all house fire or house flood calls, the American Red Cross responds and emergency services because they provide that first line of immediate support to victims’ needs, such as clothing, food, or shelter.

Now that the seasons are changing, the American Red Cross Allegany Highland Chapter is reaching out to the public to make sure they are keeping it safe as residents start to switch on the heaters.

“We want to ensure that the public has working smoke alarms, that they have a plan for how to get out in the event of a fire, that they were paying attention where they are actually placing their heating devices if they are any sort of external heaters,” said Jason Keeling, Executive Director of the Chapter. “We are so glad we are able to respond and help victims of house fires, but we also want to spread the word on how to stay safe from getting one.”

The Allegany Highland Chapter of the American Red Cross helped over 150 families in the last 12 months recovering after house fire destruction. The response team is completely made up of trained volunteers. To learn more about how you can support the American Red Cross, or become a volunteer, visit their website.