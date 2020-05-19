The Black Heritage Festival gives MVB Bank a philanthropy award for outstanding effort in community

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Black Heritage Festival board rewarded MVB Bank with a philanthropy award for it commitment and service for supporting local projects and programs.

The purpose of the award is to honor and thank those, like MVB Bank, who provide constant positive work in community. Vice President Chairman Dorian A. James stated that this was given to the company not only for the dedication to the Black Heritage Festival, but what the company does for all organizations across West Virginia.

“Its very important to me to have people engaged, because the engagement part of it is what I’m most proud of,” James emphasized. “How other folks take a look at making things, making improvements, not just economically, but also socially. It just does so much seeing people happy for a change, and getting involved.”

James said it’s important to recognize and thank those who help the festival out, because running a festival as success as this one takes an entire team. Without outstanding sponsors like MVB Bank, events like the Black Heritage Festival may not be possible.

“You know running this isn’t easy, we are already working on planning the 2021 festival,” said James. “I’ve always believed in showing people how to do thing and how to make things better, and when people go out, and they show improvement, it just makes our city better.”

MVB Bank was gifted a corporate statue with the Black Heritage Festival name on it, as a part of this reward and to commemorate all its efforts.