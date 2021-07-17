The Blaxxmith Shop unveils sculpture forged out of metal

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Blaxxmith Shop unveiled a work of art sculpted out of metal Friday that will be gifted to the City of Buckhannon.

The piece was handmade and sculpted forged out of scrap metals by Owner of The Blaxxmith Shop, Tim Hibbs, who created a set of wings. Hibbs said he dedicates the piece to the men and women of the Mountain State who make their living by scrapping old junk.

“I want the whole community to be able to enjoy the piece. It’s something that I think everybody can kind of feels you, you feel it,” Hibb said. “I like to assemble junk in different ways and try and come up with something new and creative out of it. And I can appreciate taking something that was nothing and making something new and exciting out of it.”

Hibb also stated he started blacksmithing, forging, and metal work when he was in junior high school and kept his interest in over the years. He added that he works with many different mediums including painting and drawing as well.