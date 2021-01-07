The Blue Moose Cafe to temporarily close, owner says operating is currently unfeasible until more federal stimulus money arrives

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Blue Moose Cafe is temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the owner said operating in the COVID climate was unfeasible, so his business will be temporarily closing until more federal stimulus money arrives.

“I just can’t sustain business without customers coming in….so we are shuttered down…..for now. I took advantage of the PPP loan in May, the WV Cares act in August and have been waiting for new economic stimulus to come through. It hasn’t come through….yet. Hopefully, it will soon and we can try again. Gary Tannenbaum – Owner, Blue Moose Cafe

In his Facebook post, Tannenbaum said, “it’s like a nightmare,” trying to run a business currently, and he is trying to wake up from that nightmare.

Closure sign on the business’ front door

In recognition that many small and local businesses are struggling, like his, Tannenbaum encourages all who can to do their best to support small businesses.

Outside the Blue Moose Cafe on Walnut St.

“They are barely squeaking by,” Tannenbaum said in his post. “Thanks to all of you that HAVE been stopping in and supporting the cause….it is appreciated. Hope to see you soon!”

The Blue Moose has been open for 27 years.

There is no word at this time about how long the closure will last, but keeping up with the Blue Moose Cafe’s social media is the best way to keep up with the latest information about the business.