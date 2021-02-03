The city of Clarksburg swears in 2 new firefighters

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg welcomed two new firefighters to its team on Wednesday morning.

Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy and City Manager Harry Faulk held a ceremony to swear in Jeffrey Wright and Andrew Reynolds in front of the city hall building downtown. City Manager Annette Wright administered the oath while plenty of city officials and the new firefighters’ family members watched and showed appreciation.

“First responders are my heroes, and that is absolutely true. You all sacrifice your time with your family, you risk your lives in order to protect total strangers, and I can’t think of anything more noble than that,” said Kennedy in his speech prior to the ceremony.

If you missed the ceremony and would still like to watch it, you can watch it on the City Hall of Clarksburg Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories