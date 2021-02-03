The city of Clarksburg swears in 2 new firefighters

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The City of Clarksburg welcomed two new firefighters to its team on Wednesday morning.

Clarksburg mayor Ryan Kennedy and City Manager Harry Faulk held a ceremony to swear in Jeffrey Wright and Andrew Reynolds in front of the city hall building downtown. City Manager Annette Wright administered the oath while plenty of city officials and the new firefighters’ family members watched and showed appreciation.

“First responders are my heroes, and that is absolutely true. You all sacrifice your time with your family, you risk your lives in order to protect total strangers, and I can’t think of anything more noble than that,” said Kennedy in his speech prior to the ceremony.

If you missed the ceremony and would still like to watch it, you can watch it on the City Hall of Clarksburg Facebook page.