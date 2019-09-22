The Cooper’s Rock Foundation hosts Food Truck Sunday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – The Cooper’s Rock Foundation’s Food Truck Sunday is coming to an end for the summer season.

On the fourth Sunday of each month from April-October, food trucks gather for the public to enjoy.

“This has been an enlightening year for us and we’re definitely going to expand next year in two ways. One way is that, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing now although we may shift to Saturdays and we may even add November. So, there may be eight food truck Saturday’s in 2020 compared to our seven, this year on Sunday’s in 2019,” said Adam Polinski, Cooper’s Rock Foundation Board Member.

If you’d like to check out some of the food truck’s at Cooper’s Rock, they’ll be hosting their last Food Truck Sunday until next year, on October 27th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories