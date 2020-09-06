The DHHR confirms 123 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Department of Health and Human Resources announced 123 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in its report on Sunday.

There were 252 new COVID-19 cases and zero additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR reported that as of 10 a.m., on Sunday, September 6, 2020, there have been 458,180 (+4,895) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 11,412 (+123) total cases and 246 (+3) deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Logan County, and a 68-year old male from Monroe County.

“As many West Virginians are growing tired of the thought of COVID-19, we must, more than ever, stay vigilant in our efforts to prevent further spread and realize that the virus is among us,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to these families for their profound loss.”

According to the DHHR website, there are 2,610 (+80) total active cases and 8,556 (+40) recovered cases reported on Sunday.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (35), Berkeley (825), Boone (154), Braxton (9), Brooke (102), Cabell (580), Calhoun (17), Clay (29), Doddridge (11), Fayette (412), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (93), Hancock (125), Hardy (75), Harrison (297), Jackson (211), Jefferson (388), Kanawha (1,686), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (520), Marion (227), Marshall (133), Mason (119), McDowell (74), Mercer (349), Mineral (146), Mingo (276), Monongalia (1,371), Monroe (136), Morgan (40), Nicholas (57), Ohio (296), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (141), Putnam (340), Raleigh (390), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (36), Summers (21), Taylor (110), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (285), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (322), Wyoming (71).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.