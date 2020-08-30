The DHHR confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Sunday.

The DHHR announced 143 new cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Sunday, August 30, there have been a total of 430,940 (+4,866) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 10,110 (+143) total cases and 213 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the life of this gentleman, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,914 (+94) active cases and 7,983 (+48) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total number of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (798), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (530), Calhoun (9), Clay (26), Doddridge (6), Fayette (268), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (201), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,393), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (479), Marion (217), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (70), Mercer (297), Mineral (144), Mingo (236), Monongalia (1,113), Monroe (117), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (278), Raleigh (356), Randolph (223), Ritchie (5), Roane (29), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.