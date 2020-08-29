The DHHR confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths on Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 143 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in its report on Saturday.

The DHHR announced 191 new cases and three deaths on Friday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, there have been a total of 426,074 (+6,673) laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 9,967 (+143) total cases and 212 (+10) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Taylor County, an 86-year old male from Logan County, a 52-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, a 77-year old male from Monroe County, and an 88-year old female from Nicholas County.

“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease. We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,820 (+57) active cases and 7,935 (+76) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total number of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.