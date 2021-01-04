The historic Hotel Morgan will reopen in 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Hotel Morgan, which once was a symbol of elegance and all things refined in Morgantown, is making a come back in 2021.

Full-length view of the Hotel Morgan in downtown Morgantown

More than a year ago, the building’s only activity was a liquidation sale to sell all the historic pieces inside. The Thrash Group has purchased the building, based in Mississippi, which has hired Charlestowne Hotels, based in South Carolina, to handle the renovation and management of the hotel. Robert Mickey, Hotel Morgan’s general manager, said the hotel is slated to open in February, and he’s excited.

“I am from West Virginia, my wife is from West Virginia, and we’re thrilled to be back in West Virginia,” Mickey said. “And our thought is it’s more about Hotel Morgan giving back to Morgantown and West Virginia than the community or anyone giving to Hotel Morgan. And the response so far has been thrilled so far from people who have told us about celebrating their wedding here 50 years ago and anniversaries, etc. And it’s an exciting time to bring this fantastic historic hotel, which opened in 1925, back to the community as one of the gems of downtown Morgantown.”

When doors reopen this winter, Mickey said, there will be 83 rooms: 81 of varying types and two suites. There will be two banquet rooms: one on the eighth floor, the Monarch Ballroom, and the other on the main floor.

The hotel will include ample meeting spaces throughout and offer a small retail space at the front desk, where it will sell minor items, the hotel’s general manager said.

Outside the Hotel Morgan on High St.

“And then we have Anvil and Ax, which is our restaurant and coffee bar, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily, with some small bites, appetizers, food and the best cocktails in town,” Mickey said.

For now, the hotel remains under construction. Crews are actively working on getting it ready for the February launch date. In the meantime, Mickey said, he and everyone on the team is excited and can’t wait to join the community once the hotel opens its doors.

“We’re just thrilled to be part of Morgantown, and we really look forward to partnering with the entire community,” Mickey said.