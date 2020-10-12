The Illusive Skull Costume Castle to close its doors after 21 years

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The well known Halloween shop, the Illusive Skull Costume Castle, will be closing permanently after this holiday season.

After 21 years of serving the friendly city of Fairmont, owners Pamela and Dennis Markel have decided it was time to close up shop and retire. The plan from here, the Markel’s said, is to travel and spend time with their grandchildren.

“I think what I’ll miss the most is my customers. We’ve made a lot of wonderful friends, and we’ve met a lot of interesting people with amazing talents. I think that’s going to be sad for both of us,” Pamela Markel explained.

The good news from the closure is that everything in the store, aside from a few select items, is 75% off. This includes make-up and masks, costumes, and décor.

Pamela said art students from Fairmont State came in to buy supplies for projects, and what would have cost $2,000 was only $500. The costume shop has more than just essentials for Halloween. They have the perfect Santa Claus outfit and other accessories used year-round.

Illusive Skull Costume Castle is located at 1314 Morgantown Ave. in Fairmont. They can be contacted at (304)-363-4785.