The Louis A. Johnson Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics host drive thru flu shot clinics

CLARKSBURG, W.VA. – The Louis A. Johnson Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinics are offering drive thru clinics every Saturday in October for Veterans.

Due to the pandemic the hospital has been unable to offer walk-in flu vaccines for veterans. Specialty Clinic Nurse Manager Joyce Bayles stated before the drive thru veterans were receiving their flu shot when they came in for there scheduled appointments.

“Visitation is limited and folks who can come into the hospital are limited and this just protects everybody,” described Bayles. “Protects the staff, protects the veterans. They can drive thru, its easy, they do not even have to get out of their car.”

In order for Veterans to receive their flu shot they have to present their VA card and is encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt. No appointment is required.

“We want to get all of our Veterans vaccinated. They have served us. They deserve this and we want to keep them healthy,” Bayles explained.

The drive thru clinic is held every Saturday in the month of October from 8a.m. to 2p.m. at the Louis A. Johnson Medical Center and the four Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Flu season begins December 1st until March 31st. To learn more information about the free flu shots for Veterans you can checkout their website.